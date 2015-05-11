Ad
The IOM says around 34,570 people attempted the perilous boat journey from Libya towards Italy this year alone (Photo: Migrant Offshore Aid Station)

EU to propose 'binding' quotas for migrant relocation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission’s European Agenda for Migration, to be unveiled later this week, will include politically sensitive proposals on possible binding rules to distribute asylum seekers and refugees among member states.

EU leaders had largely sidelined both issues in an emergency summit on migration last month following the drowning of over 1,700 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

But leaked documents, seen by EUobserver, indicate that both ideas are now back on the table i...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

