East Europeans on track for US visa-free regime

The Slovak government adopted on Monday (29 September) two key documents that should put Bratislava firmly on track to visa-free regime with the United States. Travel barriers are expected to fall this year.

"No later than from the beginning of next year, we will be able to travel without visa ... I think this I can say with a great degree of probability," Slovak foreign minister Jan Kubis said after the extraordinary government meeting entirely devoted to the issue.

By adopting...