Sarkozy accused of aping the far-right

Opposition politicians have accused French President Nicolas Sarkozy of using the language of the far-right in a bid to regain some popularity as he fights low poll ratings.

The accusations followed a strongly-worded speech on Friday (30 July) in which Mr Sarkozy made an overt - and until now mainstream taboo - link between immigration and crime.

He said French nationality should be stripped from anyone of foreign origin who threatened the life of a police officer and suggested t...