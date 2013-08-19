Spanish levy on Gibraltar would break EU law

Spain’s threat to impose a levy on motorists leaving or entering Gibraltar would contravene EU law.

European Commission spokesperson Olivier Bailly on Monday (19 August) said “that such a tax, imposed on citizens or vehicles, when they cross an internal EU border, would be illegal.”

Bailly added that the commission has no other reaction to the threats because they are not yet official measures which have been taken by the Spanish authorities.

Tensions between the UK and Sp...