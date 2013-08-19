Ad
euobserver
The EU says the spat between the UK and Spain over Gibraltar is so far a bilateral issue (Photo: Scott Wylie)

Spanish levy on Gibraltar would break EU law

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Spain’s threat to impose a levy on motorists leaving or entering Gibraltar would contravene EU law.

European Commission spokesperson Olivier Bailly on Monday (19 August) said “that such a tax, imposed on citizens or vehicles, when they cross an internal EU border, would be illegal.”

Bailly added that the commission has no other reaction to the threats because they are not yet official measures which have been taken by the Spanish authorities.

Tensions between the UK and Sp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Madrid and London in new Gibraltar row
The EU says the spat between the UK and Spain over Gibraltar is so far a bilateral issue (Photo: Scott Wylie)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections