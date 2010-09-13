EU commissioner 'extremely worried' by French Roma blueprint

Internal French documents detailing the way that Roma camps should be dismantled are "extremley worrying" and seem to contravene EU law against collective expulsion, interior commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told MEPs on Monday (13 September).

"We will put it into the investigation that is being carried out by the commission. It is extremely worrying," Ms Malmstrom said at an EU parliament hearing after the French papers came to light.

"Member states have the right to expel individ...