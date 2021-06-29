The Nordics unite to support the Council of Europe and ECHR

In the aftermath of the World War Two, the Council of Europe was established in Strasbourg on the basis of international law - including human rights and the principles of democracy and the rule of law. Today, 47 European states have committed to this foundation upon which our societies are built.
It continues to be our firm belief that international law, these principles and multilateral commitments are the necessary preconditions for pe...
Jeppe Kofod is Danish minister of foreign affairs. Pekka Haavisto is Finnish minister of foreign affairs. Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson is Icelandic minister for foreign affairs and international development cooperation. Ine Eriksen Søreide is Norwegian minister for foreign affairs. Ann Linde is Swedish minister for foreign affairs.
