Violence against women costs EU €290bn a year

The annual cost of gender-based violence against women in the EU has been estimated at €290bn, according to a study by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) on Wednesday (7 July).
Intimate partner violence, which has risen considerably during the pandemic, makes up more than half of the cost of gender violence (at €151bn).
Gender violence refers to any physical, sexual or psychological harm to women.
These r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.