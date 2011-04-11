Ad
Roberto Maroni (l) failed to persuade his colleagues about the plight of Italy (Photo: Council of European Union)

Italian minister questions value of EU membership

by Valentina Pop, LUXEMBOURG,

A dozen EU states rallied behind France on Monday (11 April) in a dispute with Italy over Rome's granting of temporary residence permits to Tunisian immigrants, warning of the "collapse" of the Schengen area and the re-introduction of borders.

Speaking after a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg, Italian minister Roberto Maroni from the anti-immigrant Lega Nord party, said his country had to "consider if it is still worth being part of the EU," since nobody wanted to help shoul...

