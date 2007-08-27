Frattini backs calls to outlaw German far-right party

EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini has said he backs the idea of a ban on Germany's far-right NPD party, entering into a domestic debate on the issue sparked by recent racist attacks in the country.

Mr Frattini told tabloid Bild am Sonntag on Sunday (26 August) that "if on one day it would come to a ban of the NPD, I would clearly welcome this."

The NPD (National Democratic Party) is a nationalist anti-immigrant group which on its website openly praises Adolf Hitler's forme...