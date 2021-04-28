Legal worries on EU's 'green certificates' for Covid travel

An instrument of unusual significance is quietly on its way to becoming law in Europe: the proposal for a 'Digital Green Certificate' (DGC). Up for a vote in the European Parliament's plenary on Wednesday, it erects a "universal framework" for the control of disease within the Schengen area.

The EU Commission has presented it as a return to freedom of movement, essentially suspended by member states since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic.

However the DGC, w...