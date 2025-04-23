EU states weaken anti-corruption bill, key MEPs say

European lawmakers are complaining that member states are watering down an anti-corruption bill as scandals hit the EU institutions.
The parliament's lead negotiator, Dutch liberal MEP Raquel García Hermida-van der Walle, told her counterparts in the civil liberties committee on Wednesday (23 April) that the public expected results.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
