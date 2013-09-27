Ad
Discarded Golden Dawn fliers: public support has plunged after the killing (Photo: Anonymous_Shadow)

Golden Dawn threatens to destabilise Greek government

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece’s neo-fascist Golden Dawn threatens to spark snap elections by pulling all 18 of its members from the 300-seat parliament.

If Golden Dawn members walk out, then special elections would have to take place in every district they represent in order to replace them.

Golden Dawn leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos on Thursday (26 September) said some polls indicate the opposition would win, which could undermine the ruling coalition, reports Reuters.

"Golden Dawn holds a weapon i...

