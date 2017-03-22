Ad
euobserver
"This is a day that we had planned for, that we all hoped would never happen," a police chief said. (Photo: Reuters)

Terror attack shuts down UK parliament

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[Updated on Wednesday at 20.00] The UK parliament and ministries in the surrounding area, were put under lock-down on Wednesday afternoon (22 March) after a car and knife attack that police said was likely a "terrorist incident".

The police said they were called "at approximately 14:40 hours [15:40 in Brussels] to reports of an incident in Westminster Bridge".

According to media and police reports, a car deliberately ran over people on Westminster bridge, which leads to the Houses...

Rule of LawEU Political

Rule of LawEU Political
