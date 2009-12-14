Ad
euobserver
Police officers will be sent on exchange schemes to other member states (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe moves toward single area on justice and home affairs

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders on Friday (11 December) adopted a five-year plan giving a greater role to community bodies in the area of justice and home affairs, establishing an "internal security strategy" and pointing toward a common asylum system by 2012.

The so-called Stockholm programme tries to combine a Swedish EU presidency focus on civil rights with more security-driven provisions, including a tougher stance on illegal immigration - something called for by Italy and other Mediterranean countries...

euobserver

