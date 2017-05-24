Le Pen's EU group in fresh spending scandal

Marine Le Pen's political group in the European Parliament, the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), may have misspent almost half a million euros of public taxpayers' money.

A report by auditors at EY (formerly Ernst & Young), dated 19 May 2017 and seen by EUobserver, says the group did not meet budget obligations for "10 service providers with a total value of €492,506.88". Another €53,876.31 worth of income was also unaccounted for.

EY was commissioned as an external auditor f...