euobserver
An internal audit, seen by EUobserver, shows a half million euro hole in the Europe of Nations and Freedom group's accounting records. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Le Pen's EU group in fresh spending scandal

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Marine Le Pen's political group in the European Parliament, the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), may have misspent almost half a million euros of public taxpayers' money.

A report by auditors at EY (formerly Ernst & Young), dated 19 May 2017 and seen by EUobserver, says the group did not meet budget obligations for "10 service providers with a total value of €492,506.88". Another €53,876.31 worth of income was also unaccounted for.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

