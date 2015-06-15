Looking for home in Europe

The European Commission has proposed to relocate 20,000 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece to other EU states.
The Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, is also encouraging EU countries to focus on “actions not words”.
It’s good for headlines, or tweets, but will it stand the test of time?
Unfortunately there is no “quick fix” for this problem.
Instead, what the European Union needs is an honest approach to the increasing flows of refugees. People are not co...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
