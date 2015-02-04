EU says Gazprom’s Turkey plan 'won't work'

The European Commission’s energy chief has once again poured scorn on Russia’s plan to build a new gas pipeline to Turkey.
Maros Sefcovic told press in Brussels on Wednesday (4 February) the project - Turkish Stream - “won’t work” because of “simple maths” on supply and demand and because of contractual obligations.
Russian supplier Gazprom says it will deliver 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year to the Turkish-Greek border and will be operational from 2019.
It al...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
