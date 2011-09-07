German court: Parliament must not be sidelined in future bailouts

Germany's highest court on Wednesday approved the country's participation in the Greek bailout and eurozone rescue fund, throwing out suits attempting to bring a halt to the country’s participation in the first, €110 billion bail-out of Greece and the eurozone’s €750 billion rescue fund.

But the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe also said that the German parliament must have more say when it comes to agreeing further bailout packages.

There can be no "automatic" payments, ...