EU marks 'historical' enlargement of borderless zone

The EU's borderless zone expanded to nine mostly eastern European countries at midnight on Friday (21 December) in its biggest enlargement so far.

Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - which all joined the EU in 2004 - are part of this enlargement to the so-called Schengen area.

Land and sea border checks between them and the other Schengen countries are now abolished, while air borders are set to follow on 30 March 2008. ...