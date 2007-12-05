Ad
euobserver
"A nice Christmas gift", says EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini (Photo: Wikipedia)

Countdown to big bang enlargement of Schengen zone begins

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The EU's border- and passport-free Schengen zone is going to see its biggest ever enlargement in two weeks time, as interior ministers are set to give their final blessing to the move on Thursday (6 December).

It will be a "quite nice Christmas gift", EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said on the eve of the ministerial decision, which will allow people from Central and Eastern Europe to move freely across the rest of the EU bloc.

Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, M...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
