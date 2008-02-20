EU okays surveillance cameras at Slovene-Italian border

A proposal by the mayor of an Italian town bordering Slovenia to put cameras on the frontier between the two countries does not breach rules covering the EU's borderless zone, the European Commission said on Wednesday (20 February).

Ettore Romoli, the mayor of Gorizia – a small town at the foot of the Alps in northeastern Italy and on the border with Slovenia - recently suggested putting cameras on the frontier between the two countries, arguing that this would improve the fight against...