Escalating fear will have serious consequences not only for basic rights and liberties, but also on (the peacefulness of) our daily lives (Photo: Gwenael Piaser)

Perspectives against extremism

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Bleri Lleshi, Brussels,

We need to try and understand why the Paris and Verviers attacks were committed by young adults born and raised in the heart of Europe.

Since the Paris attacks the media has become a huge fear-producing machine. Mainstream media, across all European states, covered every second of the events, as they feared that after France, they could be next.

On social media, and even beyond its bounds, one hears references to ‘World War III’, ‘Attack on the West’, ‘War with Muslims’ and so on...

Rule of Law

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

