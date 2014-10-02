Polish EU commissioner: 'I'm lobbyist-proof'

Poland’s next commissioner has defended EU plans to be more business-friendly on healthcare.
Elzbieta Bienkowska, who is to take over the single market portfolio, will, in a restructuring, also take charge of healthcare technology and pharmaceuticals as well as co-running the European Medicines Agency, which authorises new drugs.
The reform has come under fire from NGOs and the European Parliament, who say it will open the door to industry lobbying.
But Bienkowska defende...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
