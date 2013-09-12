EU's moment of truth on Israeli settlements

This week, the European Union will face a critical test of its policy towards Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.
Today, negotiations will recommence over the participation of Israel in Horizon 2020, the EU’s new seven-year programme for the funding of research and development, worth €80 billion.
The External Action Service and the European Commission will face intense pressure from Israel in these negotiations to backtrack on an important recent development: the EU...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
