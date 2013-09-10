European universities in world's top 100

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US is the best university in the world in 2013, followed by Harvard University, according to an influential university ranking published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).
The only European universities in top 10 are British: Cambridge University (ranking third among the 700 universities surveyed), followed by University College London, Imperial College London and Oxford.
Compared to other ye...
