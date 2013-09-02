ECB still 'prepared to use' bond programme to guard euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) is prepared to back its promise to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro by utilising its controversial government bond purchase programme, an ECB executive board member has said.

Speaking on Monday (2 September) at a conference organised by the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin, Benoit Couere, a member of the ECB's executive board, said the bank's Outright Monetary Transactions programme remained "necessary from a monetary policy perspec...