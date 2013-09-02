Ad
Draghi and the ECB are still prepared to "do what it takes" to safeguard the single currency (Photo: Council of European Union)

ECB still 'prepared to use' bond programme to guard euro

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) is prepared to back its promise to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro by utilising its controversial government bond purchase programme, an ECB executive board member has said.

Speaking on Monday (2 September) at a conference organised by the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin, Benoit Couere, a member of the ECB's executive board, said the bank's Outright Monetary Transactions programme remained "necessary from a monetary policy perspec...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

