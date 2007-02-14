EU to cherry-pick migrant workers

With both, legal and illegal migration becoming Europe's Gordic knot, moves are under way to promote lawful routes to the EU labour market, including the possible introduction of a European version of the US green card and sanctions for companies who hire illegal immigrants.

The EU is setting its hopes on Africa, India and the eastern neighbours, as labour shortages could peak in twenty years time when 25 million of Europeans are expected to retire from work.

"Europe stands at cr...