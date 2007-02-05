Ad
euobserver
Agriculture is one area where EU countries record labour shortages (Photo: Commission)

EU struggles to tidy up migrant worker rules

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova,

While the European Commission is busy planning measures to boost jobs for legal immigrants to the EU, the union's new member states are demanding work barriers against their citizens should be dropped first.

Free movement of labour is one of the basic principles of the EU, but some western European countries have introduced temporary restrictions towards workers from ex-communist states in a bid to prevent an increase of job seekers.

Romanian president Traian Basescu - representin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Agriculture is one area where EU countries record labour shortages (Photo: Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections