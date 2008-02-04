Ad
euobserver
Both Romania and Bulgaria should better tackle high-level corruption, says Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bulgaria and Romania unruffled by Brussels' corruption criticism

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Bulgaria and Romania have shown little concern over criticism by the European Commission that they are failing to do enough to tackle corruption levels.

The commission on Monday (4 February) issued two interim reports on Bulgaria and Romania's progress in the field of justice and home affairs, calling on the countries to show more zeal in the fight against high-level corruption.

For Bulgaria, it also says improvement is needed on the handling of organised crime.

"The finding...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Bulgaria and Romania criticised for corruption levels
Both Romania and Bulgaria should better tackle high-level corruption, says Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections