euobserver
Google has removed over 70,000 "right to be forgotten" links (Photo: Carlos Luna)

Google removes press links after EU ruling

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Google has removed over 70,000 Internet links, amid accusations it is trying to promote critical reactions to a EU court ruling by targeting major media outlets.

The US firm on Thursday (3 July) said it was getting around 1,000 "right to be forgotten" requests a day.

The EU court in Luxembourg in May ruled the search giant should delete links on searches done on the basis of a person’s name if found “inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant.”

The content itself is not ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Google has removed over 70,000 "right to be forgotten" links (Photo: Carlos Luna)

