Ad
euobserver
EU capitals are to draft special measures to guarantee freedom of movement across the Union for Ms Hirsi Ali (Photo: European Parliament)

Hirsi Ali to receive protection across Europe, says Frattini

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

The EU's justice chief on Thursday (28 February) said that Ayaan Hirsi Ali, the Somali-born former Dutch MP and target of death threats from Islamic fundamentalists would be offered protection across the European Union's 27 nations, Europe's justice chief announced on Thursday.

Justice, freedom and security commissioner Franco Frattini said EU member states were to draft special measures to guarantee freedom of movement across the Union for Ms Hirsi Ali and other individuals similarly t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
EU capitals are to draft special measures to guarantee freedom of movement across the Union for Ms Hirsi Ali (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections