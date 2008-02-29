Hirsi Ali to receive protection across Europe, says Frattini

The EU's justice chief on Thursday (28 February) said that Ayaan Hirsi Ali, the Somali-born former Dutch MP and target of death threats from Islamic fundamentalists would be offered protection across the European Union's 27 nations, Europe's justice chief announced on Thursday.

Justice, freedom and security commissioner Franco Frattini said EU member states were to draft special measures to guarantee freedom of movement across the Union for Ms Hirsi Ali and other individuals similarly t...