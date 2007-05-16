EU companies to face tough sanctions for hiring illegal migrants

As part of efforts to halt the rising flow of illegal immigrants to EU territory, Brussels has drafted a law suggesting that all employers who hire undocumented entrants should be sanctioned with fines and in some cases with criminal charges.
"Europe is no longer tolerating black labour of immigrants", EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini stated after his proposal was unanimously okayed by the whole college of commissioners on Wednesday (16 May).
"Illegal migrants will ...
