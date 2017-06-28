Ad
Luxembourg's PM says the country is not a tax haven. (Photo: © European Union)

Luxembourg not a tax haven, claims PM

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Luxembourg,

Luxembourg continues to refute any notion that it is a tax haven, despite widespread evidence of dubious schemes that it cuts global tax bills for big firms.

"We were never a tax haven," Luxembourg's prime minister, Xavier Bettel, told EUobserver on Tuesday (27 June).

Bettel's comments follow a grilling of Luxembourg's former prime minister and current European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker. Juncker in late May told ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Luxembourg's PM says the country is not a tax haven. (Photo: © European Union)

