Italy to jail clandestine migrants

EU home affairs ministers are gathering in Brussels to discuss a number of proposals on immigration, attempting to set a common approach across member states.

Eyes will also be on Italy after the country passed a controversial law on Wednesday (23 July) that would make undocumented migration a crime punishable by up to four years in jail.

A total of 161 Italian lawmakers in the country's senate supported the measures, while 120 were against and eight abstained.

According to...