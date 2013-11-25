Ad
euobserver
The UK has seen heated debate on lifting restrictions on Bulgarian and Romanian nationals (Photo: Paul Vallejo)

Brussels on guard over UK's Romania, Bulgaria plan

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Reported UK plans to curb the future rights of Romanians and Bulgarians has put the European Commission on guard.

Restrictions imposed on citizens from Bulgaria and Romania in eight EU member states - including the UK, France and Germany - come to an end on 1 January 2014.

Once lifted, both nationals will have the full working entitlements and social rights of any other EU citizen in the eight member states, as guaranteed under EU law.

The issue has sparked intense debates,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

UK moots blocking health access for EU migrants
The UK has seen heated debate on lifting restrictions on Bulgarian and Romanian nationals (Photo: Paul Vallejo)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections