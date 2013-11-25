Brussels on guard over UK's Romania, Bulgaria plan

Reported UK plans to curb the future rights of Romanians and Bulgarians has put the European Commission on guard.

Restrictions imposed on citizens from Bulgaria and Romania in eight EU member states - including the UK, France and Germany - come to an end on 1 January 2014.

Once lifted, both nationals will have the full working entitlements and social rights of any other EU citizen in the eight member states, as guaranteed under EU law.

The issue has sparked intense debates,...