Romanian judges paralyse country in month-long strike

Romania's most powerful judges on Monday (28 September) decided to suspend a strike over salary cuts, after weeks of blocking trials and threatening to boycott the presidential election due on 22 November.

The judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (HCCJ), Romania's court of last resort, put their protest on hold until 31 October when they will "re-evaluate the situation and decide accordingly."

The power tussle started during the summer when the coalition government, l...