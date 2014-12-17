Estonia arrests, releases pro-Kremlin Italian journalist

A pro-Kremlin Italian journalist and former MEP arrested in Estonia left the country on Tuesday (16 December) after having violated an entry ban issued by the ministry of interior.

Reporter Giulietto Chiesa was apprehended outside Tallinn airport on Monday and taken to the police station for questioning. Released later that same day, he left for Moscow by train the next morning.

“I am here [in Estonia] not to advocate Russia’s interests. Hysteria against Russia has nothing to do w...