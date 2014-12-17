Ad
euobserver
An Italian journalist has left for Moscow after getting kicked out of Estonia (Photo: EC)

Estonia arrests, releases pro-Kremlin Italian journalist

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A pro-Kremlin Italian journalist and former MEP arrested in Estonia left the country on Tuesday (16 December) after having violated an entry ban issued by the ministry of interior.

Reporter Giulietto Chiesa was apprehended outside Tallinn airport on Monday and taken to the police station for questioning. Released later that same day, he left for Moscow by train the next morning.

“I am here [in Estonia] not to advocate Russia’s interests. Hysteria against Russia has nothing to do w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Russian rouble in free fall over oil price, EU sanctions
An Italian journalist has left for Moscow after getting kicked out of Estonia (Photo: EC)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections