euobserver
Dutch police (Photo: [email protected])

Netherlands defends border control project

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Dutch interior ministry has said new cameras for screening people who enter the country by car will not violate EU laws on free movement or privacy.

In what looks like a fresh attack on the Schengen passport-free travel agreement, the pilot scheme - entitled "@migo-Boras" - is to see €19 million worth of cameras installed on 15 major highways from Belgium and Germany and in some police cars between February and April.

If they spot a number plate which is red-flagged in the po...

