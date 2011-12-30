Ad
euobserver
Monti: 'Turbulence is not over' (Photo: European Commission)

Monti calls for boost to eurozone bail-out firepower

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has called for a boost to the size of the eurozone bail-out fund following a mixed response to a series of bond auctions by Rome.

The technocratic leader that replaced Silvio Berlusconi last month told reporters on Thursday that the war-chest of the European Financial Stability Facility need to be “significantly greater” than at present.

He said that for peripheral eurozone states to enjoy more successful bond sales, “most of the work needs to be...

