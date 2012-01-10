EU authorities shield names of consumer credit sinners

EU institutions and national authorities have refused to disclose the names of online credit companies which mislead customers, despite raising alarm about widespread abuses in the sector.
Two-thirds out of 242 European banks and another 320 intermediary companies involved in credit card services failed an assessment launched last September by the 27 EU countries plus Iceland and Norway.
Out of the survey, only Bulgaria, Greece, Iceland and Ireland cited no problems whatever....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.