euobserver
Hundreds of consumer credit websites failed the EU-wide sweep

EU authorities shield names of consumer credit sinners

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU institutions and national authorities have refused to disclose the names of online credit companies which mislead customers, despite raising alarm about widespread abuses in the sector.

Two-thirds out of 242 European banks and another 320 intermediary companies involved in credit card services failed an assessment launched last September by the 27 EU countries plus Iceland and Norway.

Out of the survey, only Bulgaria, Greece, Iceland and Ireland cited no problems whatever.

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU in race to digitise economy
Hundreds of consumer credit websites failed the EU-wide sweep

Rule of Law

