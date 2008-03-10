Commissioner Frattini to campaign in Italian elections

European Commission vice-president Franco Frattini, one of the most high-profile of the commission's 27-member team, has decided to return to the realm of national politics and stand in Italy's general election in order to boost chances of centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi.



Mr Frattini, in charge of justice and home affairs, will take four weeks of unpaid leave from 14 March to 15 April.

Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has already accepted Mr Frattini's decision, with ...