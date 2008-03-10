Ad
euobserver
Mr Frattini is leaving Brussels at a busy time for the justice and home affairs area (Photo: European Commission)

Commissioner Frattini to campaign in Italian elections

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova,

European Commission vice-president Franco Frattini, one of the most high-profile of the commission's 27-member team, has decided to return to the realm of national politics and stand in Italy's general election in order to boost chances of centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi.\n \nMr Frattini, in charge of justice and home affairs, will take four weeks of unpaid leave from 14 March to 15 April.

Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has already accepted Mr Frattini's decision, with ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Mr Frattini is leaving Brussels at a busy time for the justice and home affairs area (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections