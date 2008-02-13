EU unveils plans for biometric border controls

The European Commission on Wednesday (13 February) kicked off a lengthy legislative process aimed at tightening up controls on who enters and leaves the 27-nation bloc.
"This package designs a completely new way of controlling our borders", EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said unveiling the three new proposals.
They include an entry/exit register of non-European visitors, a European Border Surveillance System designed to detect those who enter the bloc between border ...
