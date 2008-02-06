Ad
euobserver
The new measures should enter into force between 2012 and 2015 (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels to tighten EU external borders

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission is working on a new set of measures aimed at strengthening the EU's external borders in order to monitor migrants and track down criminals.

Next Wednesday (13 February), EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini is expected to table a border control package, consisting of three proposals.

The package suggests setting up an entry/exit register of non-European visitors to the EU, and a European Border Surveillance System designed to detect those who enter...

euobserver

