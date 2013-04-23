EU anti-fraud chief defends his name

The EU’s anti-fraud office (Olaf) has been unjustly accused of wrongdoing over the Dalli affair, its chief, Giovanni Kessler, has said amid calls for his resignation.

His defence came in response to a 44-page annual report, put together by the four-member panel of the supervisory committee that monitors Olaf, which was distributed late on Monday (22 April) and seen by this website.

The report looks at a number of issues, including the agency’s co-operation with the supervisory com...