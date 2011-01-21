EU concerned about Swedish wolves and French hamsters

France stands to lose a case at the European of Justice over its neglect of the 'Great Hamster of Alsace', a species facing extinction, while Sweden is about to be taken to court by the Euopean Commission for allowing wolf hunting, in breach of EU law.

France's agro-environmental measures to protect the endangered hamsters "are incomplete at this stage," according to a legal opinion of the European Court of Justice published on Thursday (20 January) and seen by AFP.

If the judges ...