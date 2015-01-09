Paris attack prompts calls for greater security powers

A number of officials and ministers are calling for expanded surveillance and security powers in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris.

The head of the UK’s domestic intelligence service MI5, Andrew Parker, on Thursday (8 January) said it needs greater snooping powers to stop Islamist militants from carrying out attacks in Britain.

Parker said some privacy rules need to be roll backed in order for the agency to properly conduct its operations, warning more attacks are “hig...