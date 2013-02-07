EU and Israel research crime-stopping drones

The EU and a large Israeli military contractor are co-funding research to build drones that can stop moving boats and cars.

Launched in January, the three-year-long Aeroceptor project, according to its own literature, aims to help law enforcement authorities to stop "non-cooperative vehicles in both land and sea scenarios by means of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles."

Israel's ministry of public security, global weapons manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries and Israeli-based Rotem Tech...