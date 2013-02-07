Ad
EU-Israeli research seeks to build a drone that can stop moving vehicles (Photo: Jeff Warren)

EU and Israel research crime-stopping drones

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU and a large Israeli military contractor are co-funding research to build drones that can stop moving boats and cars.

Launched in January, the three-year-long Aeroceptor project, according to its own literature, aims to help law enforcement authorities to stop "non-cooperative vehicles in both land and sea scenarios by means of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles."

Israel's ministry of public security, global weapons manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries and Israeli-based Rotem Tech...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU-Israeli research seeks to build a drone that can stop moving vehicles (Photo: Jeff Warren)

