Doubts emerge on Belgium’s counter-terror group

Sweden has opted out of Belgium’s new counter-terrorism scheme amid internal debate on the merits of the plan.

The Belgian interior ministry earlier this week said Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, The Netherlands, and the UK had “approved” new “actions” to stop their nationals from going to the Middle East or Africa to fight as jihadists.

Belgium had wanted Sweden to sign up as well, but the Nordic country dropped out at the last minute.

An EU source involved in th...