Ad
euobserver
Gerhard Schroeder switched to Gazprom after being German Chancellor (1998-2005) (Photo: Tim Reckmann)

Ex-German chancellor causes stir after partying with Putin

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has come under fire after pictures were published showing him hugging and smiling at Russian President Vladimir Putin at a time when Russia continues to stir trouble in Ukraine and four German observers are being held hostage by Russian separatists.

A spokesman for Schroeder confirmed he was in Saint Petersburg on Monday (28 April) for a shareholders' meeting of Nord Stream AG, the pipeline supplying Germany with Russian gas directly through th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Putin threatens to cut gas to Ukraine, EU countries
Gerhard Schroeder switched to Gazprom after being German Chancellor (1998-2005) (Photo: Tim Reckmann)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections