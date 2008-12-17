Ad
euobserver
Elena Bonner (l), the widow of Andrei Sakharov, was present as were former winners of the Sakharov prize which celebrated 20 years this year (Photo: European Parliament)

European Parliament awards Chinese dissident human rights prize

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

The jailed Chinese dissident Hu Jia has been awarded the European Parliament's top human rights award - granted since 1988 to those who stand up for fundamental freedoms - with a symbolic empty chair in the middle of the Strasbourg chamber due to his imprisonment.

"In 1988, one of our first prize winners, Nelson Mandela, was in jail. In 1988, there was also an empty chair for Andrei Sakharov. Here today, there is an empty chair for Hu Jia," parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering sai...

